Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 August 2020 05:45 Hits: 6

PETALING JAYA: An operation to snuff out illegal online gambling here did not go swimmingly as an ornamental fish business owner is claiming authorities disconnected power supply to the wrong premises.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/08/23/ornamental-fish-store-owner-claims-losses-suffered-during-operation-to-snuff-out-illegal-gambling