Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 August 2020 06:20 Hits: 8

(Reuters) - Marco, one of two tropical storms headed for the U.S. Gulf Coast, was forecast to become a hurricane later on Sunday, the United States National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/08/23/us-nhc-says-tropical-storm-marco-forecast-to-become-hurricane-later-on-sunday