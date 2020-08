Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 August 2020 22:17 Hits: 6

The new coronavirus is circulating four times more among people under 40 in France than over among 65-year-olds, France's health minister said, though he warned that contamination was on the rise among the elderly and more vulnerable too.

