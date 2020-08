Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 August 2020 03:48 Hits: 6

DUBAI: Israel's landmark deal with the UAE to normalise ties could see businesses from the Jewish state operating on arch-rival Iran's doorstep, but are unlikely to disturb Emirati economic ties to Iran. It could also pave the way for direct economic engagement between Israeli and UAE-based ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uae-deal-puts-israel-s-economic-reach-on-iran-s-doorstep-13045218