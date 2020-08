Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 August 2020 04:37 Hits: 7

Australia recorded a further 17 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday but infections in the hard-hit state of Victoria, the site of all the latest deaths, are showing a downward trend, authorities said on Sunday.

