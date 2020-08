Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 August 2020 19:09 Hits: 4

In exclusive interview to Al Jazeera, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya says Belarusians will no longer accept the president.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/08/forget-forgive-tikhanovskaya-al-jazeera-200822175304752.html