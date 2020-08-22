Postal workers are speaking out to save our democracy, this week in the war on workers

Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 August 2020 23:00 Hits: 5

As Postmaster General Louis DeJoy slows down mail delivery to help Donald Trump accomplish his goal of undermining mail-in voting and to continue the decades-long Republican war on the U.S. Postal Service, postal workers have sounded the alarm. “You don’t just go and tell management, ‘Hey, I saw that. That’s not allowed,’ ” Scott Adams, an American Postal Workers Union local president in Maine told the Portland Press-Herald’s Bill Nemitz. “At some point you have to hold their feet to the fire and say, ‘I’m telling you, and I have been telling you, you follow the rules. And when you don’t, we’re blowing it up.’”

It’s not just in Maine. Postal workers in other locations are pushing back against DeJoy and Trump’s sabotage, as in the Milwaukee area where workers organized and refused to follow the new rules. With DeJoy having removed many sorting machines, though, it’ll take more than workers doing their jobs—against the rules—to fix things. As American Postal Workers Union President Mark Dimondstein told The American Prospect, “Can the union do something specifically about what machines they have or don’t have in the post office? No. Can the union be part of a movement to share with the public what’s really going on and be part of a movement for change? We’ve seen that in the last month.”

● A pricey private school says "Quaker values" justify aggressive campaign to destroy its union.

● CEO compensation surged 14% in 2019 to $21.3 million. That means the average CEO’s compensation is 320 times that of the typical worker’s.

● Fewer inspectors, more deaths: The Trump administration rolls back workplace safety inspections.

● As union leaders call for slower line speeds, COVID-19 spreads in Mississippi poultry plants.

● Women workers put construction industry on notice: Sex harassment will not be tolerated.

●

On average, Latinx workers have suffered greater economic distress than their white counterparts since COVID-19 began spreading — Latinx workers already had lower wages, income, & wealth, as well as less access to health care. - @EconomicPolicyhttps://t.co/hzODmdjt6e August 21, 2020

●

In addition to misleading headlines, WSJ didn't mention the freelancer claims—Pandemic Unemployment Assistance—until the 19th paragraph of its story, CNBC didn't mention PUA at all, and CNN didn't cover new claims. August 20, 2020

