While the nation marches for the Postal Service, 26 Republicans break rank on House funding bill

The House of Representatives convened a special session on Saturday, specifically to address the Postal Service crisis created by the Trump administration, passing a legislative package that includes $25 billion in funding and blocks Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s recent and future attempts to foment chaos and inefficiency in this most essential and Constitutionally-protected service. In concert with the special House session, hundreds of rallies in support of the venerable institution—responsible for everything from life-saving medications to baby chicks to birthday cards to the “last mile” on a rural resident’s latest Amazon order—took place in nearly every U.S. state. Donald Trump, who has already vowed to veto the bill, if it somehow makes it past Mitch McConnell’s Republican Senate, predictably spent most of the day golfing, but as always, he still found time to complain about the Postal Service and spout his unproven yet insistent belief that voting by mail is only okay when he’s doing it and it’s called “absentee voting.”

The House bill was supported by every Democrat (except for Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who did not vote), and 26 Republicans.

Those Republicans crossing the aisle represent a diverse combination of states, from rural red ones like Alaska, Nebraska, and West Virginia, to battleground states Trump must win in November, including Ohio, Texas, Florida, and Michigan.

House 257-150 vote approving bill to prohibit changes to @USPS services during pandemic & provide $25 billion in funding. All Dems voted in favor + 26 Republicans. See the vote at Represent:https://t.co/UM651b7nj4pic.twitter.com/HpdWgJ7kye August 22, 2020

Along with 149 Republicans, Independent Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan sided with his former party with his Nay vote.

After the vote, “26 Republicans” immediately began trending on Twitter.

NEW: 26 Republicans voted with Democrats 257-150 for the House postal service relief bill - a rebuke of Trump. Pelosi had expected just a handful. August 22, 2020

The 26 Republicans’ rejection of Republican rhetoric on the bill also didn’t go unnoticed.

26 Republicans voted in favor of the bill that GOP House Oversight says is based on a farce. https://t.co/d5xVI7s2D9https://t.co/AGoaJAn3GD August 22, 2020

With the larger-than-expected display of GOP support, speculation grew that Senate Majority Leader McConnell would not be able to let the bill wither on the vine as expected.

26 House Republicans break ranks to vote for USPS funding Yes, this shouldn’t be a partisan issue since everyone depends on the mail But in these partisan times, 26 Republicans defying Trump is a big deal McConnell ignores this bipartisan bill at his own political peril https://t.co/qCWNo8QIYW August 22, 2020

Trump, of course, was displeased.

....that they are trying to pull off in violation of everything that our Country stands for. Vote NO to the Pelosi/ Schumer money wasting HOAX which is taking place now. Then fight the $51 million unasked for Ballots. Only ABSENTEE BALLOTS are acceptable! August 22, 2020

According to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, the USPS’ board of governors asked for $25 billion.

Ahead of the vote, supporters of the Postal Service—which enjoys a 91% approval rating that Trump, an attention addict, must envy—came out loud for America’s favorite government agency. The message was simple.

South Bend, Indiana!

Joined the national protest at the south bend post office today. We need the post office running at maximum efficiency now more than ever, lives depend on it! AND so we can get those absentee ballots-Thank you to all the mail carriers-esp ours☔️????????????????Sanders #Savethepostofficepic.twitter.com/EfFqQqwuvx August 22, 2020

Middleburg, Florida!

New York City!

A friend sent me a picture of a #SaveThePostOffice rally happening on the upper West side. pic.twitter.com/M6nszFFRQN August 22, 2020

This gift from a 12-year-old Mainer to the family mail carrier is so sweet.

12yo created a "paper squishy" for our Letter Carrier, Justin for him to display in his mail truck and squeeze in times of stress. @USPS is a vital part of our tiny Maine community. #SaveThePostOfficepic.twitter.com/EB0plZkKYi August 22, 2020

Cher marched for the Postal Service.

Take ACTION in support of postal workers, 39% are people of color, 40% are women, and 16% are military members and veterans, many of whom have lost a substantial portion of their income due to DeJoy's service cuts. https://t.co/lrMNRvXzz2#SaveThePostOffice#WeWillDeliverpic.twitter.com/pg4YS5b2A1 August 22, 2020

These woozles know they can’t bark at their letter carrier if the Postal Service isn’t funded.

Okay, you know we love this. DA GOODEST BABIES for #SaveThePostOffice! pic.twitter.com/HMF1XDICB4 August 22, 2020

Union workers, including the American Federation of Teachers, showed up for the post office.

These Pennsylvanian post office fans posed a perfect question.

A couple hours’ drive away, the historic Ben Franklin Post Office in Philadelphia was surrounded by socially distant supporters of the USPS.

A great outpouring of support, where it all began. The Ben Franklin Post Office. #SaveThePostOfficepic.twitter.com/9LXRyBMiRI August 22, 2020

You can find many, many more great shots from today’s post office rallies at the #SaveThePostOffice and #SaveTheUSPS hashtags on Twitter, as well as in the replies, like this one from New Mexico, to Walter Shaub’s call for images.

Did you rally for the Postal Service today? Share your favorite images in the comments!

