While the nation marches for the Postal Service, 26 Republicans break rank on House funding bill

The House of Representatives convened a special session on Saturday, specifically to address the Postal Service crisis created by the Trump administration, passing a legislative package that includes $25 billion in funding and blocks Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s recent and future attempts to foment chaos and inefficiency in this most essential and Constitutionally-protected service. In concert with the special House session, hundreds of rallies in support of the venerable institution—responsible for everything from life-saving medications to baby chicks to birthday cards to the “last mile” on a rural resident’s latest Amazon order—took place in nearly every U.S. state. Donald Trump, who has already vowed to veto the bill, if it somehow makes it past Mitch McConnell’s Republican Senate, predictably spent most of the day golfing, but as always, he still found time to complain about the Postal Service and spout his unproven yet insistent belief that voting by mail is only okay when he’s doing it and it’s called “absentee voting.”
The House bill was supported by every Democrat (except for Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who did not vote), and 26 Republicans.
Those Republicans crossing the aisle represent a diverse combination of states, from rural red ones like Alaska, Nebraska, and West Virginia, to battleground states Trump must win in November, including Ohio, Texas, Florida, and Michigan.
Along with 149 Republicans, Independent Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan sided with his former party with his Nay vote.
After the vote, “26 Republicans” immediately began trending on Twitter.
The 26 Republicans’ rejection of Republican rhetoric on the bill also didn’t go unnoticed.
With the larger-than-expected display of GOP support, speculation grew that Senate Majority Leader McConnell would not be able to let the bill wither on the vine as expected.
Trump, of course, was displeased.
According to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, the USPS’ board of governors asked for $25 billion.
Ahead of the vote, supporters of the Postal Service—which enjoys a 91% approval rating that Trump, an attention addict, must envy—came out loud for America’s favorite government agency. The message was simple.
South Bend, Indiana!
Middleburg, Florida!
New York City!
This gift from a 12-year-old Mainer to the family mail carrier is so sweet.
Cher marched for the Postal Service.
These woozles know they can’t bark at their letter carrier if the Postal Service isn’t funded.
Union workers, including the American Federation of Teachers, showed up for the post office.
These Pennsylvanian post office fans posed a perfect question.
A couple hours’ drive away, the historic Ben Franklin Post Office in Philadelphia was surrounded by socially distant supporters of the USPS.
You can find many, many more great shots from today’s post office rallies at the #SaveThePostOffice and #SaveTheUSPS hashtags on Twitter, as well as in the replies, like this one from New Mexico, to Walter Shaub’s call for images.
Did you rally for the Postal Service today? Share your favorite images in the comments!
