Twitter immediately noticed a hidden message in Warren's DNC video, but it's not the only one

When Sen. Elizabeth Warren virtually addressed the 2020 Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Wednesday night, her message centered mostly on child care affordability and access. Given that she spoke to viewers from the Early Childhood Education Center in Springfield, Massachusetts (which has been closed for months during the novel coronavirus pandemic), that focus makes sense. The senator also talked about Donald Trump’s pandemic failures, as well as the reality that COVID-19 disproportionately impacts Black and brown families. And of course, she addressed fighting Washington corruption.

At the end of her speech, Warren told viewers, "We all need to be in the fight to get Joe and Kamala elected. And after November, we all need to stay in the fight to get big things done. We stay in this fight so that when our children and our grandchildren ask what we did during this dark chapter in our nation’s history, we will be able to look them squarely in the eye and say: We organized, we persisted, and we changed America." Her full speech is well worth a watch for its content—and all of the hidden “Easter egg” symbols and messages hidden in the background.

The Black Lives Matter (BLM) acronym spelled out went viral on Twitter, and at a glance, is the easiest Easter egg to notice.

Elizabeth Warren is always on point, even when its subtle.

The Dream Big, Fight Hard (DBFH) acronym also got some attention, especially from Warren voters.

With the number you can use to text support for Joe Biden (30330) behind it.

A United States Postal Service (USPS) jacket hanging in one corner feels painfully relevant as people fight to keep the USPS alive in general, and especially with more people shifting to mail-in voting because of the pandemic.

Elizabeth Warren's set last night was stuffed with Easter eggs. Not only the BLM letters, but also this!

There Statue of Liberty over her shoulder, along with a reminder to vote in the upcoming election on Nov. 3, got some nods from Twitter sleuths.

She put DBFH (Dream Big Fight Hard) and BLM (Black Lives Matter) in her shot. Absolute legend.

Perhaps the least subtle, of course, is JOE.

And don’t miss the hanging pair of Converse sneakers, which the Warren Democrats account identifies as a Massachusetts company. Sen. Kamala Harris also reportedly loves Converse sneakers, adding an extra layer of meaning.

You can watch her full speech below. Do you notice any other hidden Easter eggs?

