Vladimir Putin critic and prominent Russian dissident Alexei Navalny is being treated in Germany after being moved by air ambulance from Siberia. His supporters believe he was poisoned; the Kremlin denies this.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/russian-dissident-alexei-navalny-stable-after-arrival-in-berlin-for-medical-treatment/a-54655875?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf