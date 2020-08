Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 August 2020 15:32 Hits: 10

The Belarusian army has been told to respond to any attempts to overthrow President Alexander Lukashenko two weeks after he claimed a new term as president. Some 20 news websites have been blocked, say journalists.

