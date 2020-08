Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 August 2020 08:58 Hits: 2

South Korea said on Saturday it will roll out tougher social distancing guidelines to curb the spread of coronavirus nationwide as it battles a new outbreak of the disease spreading from the capital, Seoul.

