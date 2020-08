Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 August 2020 10:21 Hits: 2

Paris’s iconic Champs-Élysées will become a pedestrian-only zone during PSG’s Champions League final showdown against Bayern Munich on Sunday evening – while 3,000 police will be deployed in the French capital as authorities try to avoid a repeat of the rowdy scenes that greeted PSG’s semi-final victory on Tuesday.

