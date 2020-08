Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 August 2020 12:05 Hits: 8

The world should be able to rein in the coronavirus pandemic in less than two years, the World Health Organization said on Friday, as European nations battled rising numbers of new cases.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200822-who-hopes-pandemic-over-in-two-years-as-europe-faces-resurgent-covid-19