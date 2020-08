Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 August 2020 14:52 Hits: 9

Leaders from the West African grouping, ECOWAS, arrived in Mali on Saturday to try to push for a speedy return to civilian rule after a military coup. The delegation arrived hours after four Malian soldiers were killed in an explosion  near the Burkina Faso border, underscoring the insecurity in the troubled nation.

