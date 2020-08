Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 August 2020 18:19 Hits: 10

Italy's health ministry on Saturday reported 1,071 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, exceeding 1,000 cases in a day for the first time since May when the government eased rigid lockdown measures.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200822-italy-tops-1-000-covid-19-cases-in-24-hours-highest-since-may