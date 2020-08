Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 August 2020 17:36 Hits: 8

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday said the number of deaths due to the new coronavirus had risen by 1,155 to 174,645 and reported 5,598,547 cases, an increase of 46,754 cases from its previous count.

