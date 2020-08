Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 August 2020 17:40 Hits: 8

TUNIS, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- Hechmi Louzir, director general of the Pasteur Institute of Tunis (IPT), said on Saturday that the vaccine against the coronavirus is expected to be fully ready in Tunisia in early 2021.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/08/23/tunisia-says-to-launch-covid-19-vaccine-in-early-2021