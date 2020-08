Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 August 2020 11:50 Hits: 2

Food giant Nestle is launching a new plant-based tuna alternative in Switzerland this month ahead of a global rollout, hoping that consumers eating at home during the COVID-19 pandemic will stay eager to try new products.

