Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: Successful Democratic convention finished, the dystopic RNC next

Published on Saturday, 22 August 2020

Amy Walter/Cook Report:

Can Biden Undercut Trump’s Continued Advantage on the Economy?

Why are voters still willing to trust Trump on the economy, even as we are mired in the midst of an economic downturn?

A GOP strategist who has been involved in conducting focus groups of suburban voters tells me that Trump benefits from the fact that these voters don't blame the president for the current economic collapse, and "they think it [the economy] was good before, why can't he make it that good again?" This is true even of voters who tell them that they are voting for Biden this fall.

What is keeping these voters from supporting Trump is not that they are disappointed by the economy, but they are exhausted by the chaos. The three words that matter most to these suburban voters, said this strategist, are "Normal. Presidential. Leadership."

A poll taken by the centrist Democratic group Third Way, and shared exclusively with the Cook Political Report, finds similar antipathy to the president's overall behavior from suburban voters, even as they give him decent marks on the economy.