Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 August 2020 15:30 Hits: 12

A new video from Act TV sets the perfect stage for the upcoming Republican National Convention by showing what Republicans really think of Donald Trump. Every single speaker who appears at the RNC next week should be confronted with what they said about Donald Trump before they buckled under to his bullying and abandoned their last shred of dignity.

