Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 August 2020 06:03 Hits: 9

In 2018, a group of Central Americans set off for the US, desperate to claim asylum. Their arduous trek made headlines. Today, many of them are still stranded on the US-Mexican border.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/stuck-at-border-migrants-still-hope-for-asylum-in-us/a-54640681?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf