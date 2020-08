Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 August 2020 04:52 Hits: 7

Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui said he does not look back at what might have been with Spain and Real Madrid after leading the Spanish side to a sixth Europa League title thanks to a 3-2 win over Inter Milan in a thrilling final in Cologne.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200822-sevilla-beat-inter-in-thrilling-3-2-struggle-to-win-europa-league