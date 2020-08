Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 August 2020 05:26 Hits: 7

Belarusian politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who has led the biggest challenge to Alexander Lukashenko's 26-year rule of Belarus, said in an interview aired on Friday that would not run for the presidency if the country holds new elections.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200822-tsikhanouskaya-says-she-would-not-seek-belarus-presidency-if-new-elections-held