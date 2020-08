Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 August 2020 06:35 Hits: 9

(Reuters) - California's lightning-sparked wildfires more than doubled in size into some of the largest in state history on Friday, forcing over 175,000 people to flee their homes.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/08/22/factbox-california039s-lightning-sparked-fires-among-state039s-biggest