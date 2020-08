Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 August 2020 04:40 Hits: 9

An air ambulance took off from the Siberian city of Omsk on Saturday carrying Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to Germany for treatment of a suspected poisoning, after a day-long standoff over his medical evacuation.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/air-ambulance-flies-russian-opposition-leader-navalny-to-germany-13043762