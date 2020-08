Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 August 2020 06:22 Hits: 11

Former top Trump strategist Steve Bannon, who was arrested this week for defrauding donors to a Mexico border wall fundraising campaign, has said he is the victim of a "political hit job".

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/ex-trump-adviser-bannon-says-he-is-political-hit-job-victim-13043852