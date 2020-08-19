Trump goes on a tire tirade after Goodyear Tire supports equity in the workplace

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 15:45 Hits: 3

Earlier this week, Goodyear Tire and Rubber released a statement like that of many other companies, saying that the company is committed to “an inclusive and respectful workplace” where employees are allowed “to express their support on racial injustice and other equity issues.” However, the company specifically banned “support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party.” Under the rules the company set forth, employees (or at least, those not required to wear some kind of uniform because of their position) can wear T-shirts that support, for example, Black Lives Matter. But they would not be able to have a shirt supporting Joe Biden, or a MAGA hat supporting Donald Trump.

On Wednesday morning, Donald Trump did what Donald Trump does: He flew into a tirade and urged that Americans not buy Goodyear tires. Not only is Goodyear an American company, in a country where many tires sold aren't American-made; it’s a company that has 64,000 employees. And the headquarters of the company are in Akron, Ohio.

Trump’s statement would seem to be a direct violation of laws around the use of public office that prevent the endorsement of any product or “Inducement or coercion” against any company. It also prohibits the “appearance of government sanction” concerning any company or product. Trump using his role as leverage against Goodyear isn’t just tacky or disgusting. It’s illegal.

But Trump isn’t the only far-right frother pounding the table about Goodyear. The screaming began with a widely circulated photo that supposedly originated with a training done for an unidentified Goodyear employee at an unidentified location. In that slide, clothing supporting Black Lives Matter and LGBT pride is listed as “acceptable,” while MAGA apparel and slogans such as “all lives matter” are listed as “unacceptable.” Naturally, this policy advocating an inclusive and accepting workplace was immediately met with chest-pounding umbrage from the right, which demanded to know why it was okay to have anti-racist attire, but not okay to have racist attire.

The blood vessel-popping rage induced by the slide led to fantastical levels of “cancel culture” demands that Goodyear be shunned. Some of these ended with levels of self-own that are practically symphonic.

It’s assumed that Trump will be following suit. Though he may find he needs to bring a bigger knife.

The puncture resistant tires on the presidential limo are Goodyear’s... ????????‍♂️ https://t.co/nmdBMttWA0pic.twitter.com/RLauNKfQk3 August 19, 2020

Goodyear’s full statement:

“Goodyear is committed to fostering an inclusive and respectful workplace where all of our associates can do their best in a spirit of teamwork. As part of this commitment, we do allow our associates to express their support on racial injustice and other equity issues but ask that they refrain from workplace expressions, verbal or otherwise, in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party as well as other similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of equity issues.”

