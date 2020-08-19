Trump finds dream GOP candidate in repulsive racist QAnon cultist running for Florida district

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 18:40 Hits: 18

She's been either banned or forcibly removed from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Uber, Lyft, PayPal, Venmo, GoFundMe, TeeSpring, Medium, CPAC, and Shakespeare in the Park, which makes Laura Loomer perfectly repulsive enough for Donald Trump.

"Great going Laura," Trump tweeted Wednesday after Loomer's double-digit win in the GOP primary to represent Florida's 21st district, home to Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. Loomer will almost certainly lose the safe Democratic district in the general election, but that didn't dampen Trump's bliss. "You have a great chance against a Pelosi puppet!" he added.

Yeah, Loomer's truly a special breed—an exceptionally revolting racist, xenophobic, QAnon cultist of epic proportions. According to Right Wing Watch, she's called Muslims “savages” and identifies as a “#ProudIslamophobe.” Her sweet spot is spewing venom at big tech companies, like when she tweeted: “Someone needs to create a non Islamic form of Uber or Lyft because I never want to support another Islamic immigrant driver.”

But as exceptionally repulsive as Loomer is, she's simply one of many QAnon conspiracy theorists now infiltrating the Republican Party. Media Matters for America has documented fully 71 Republican 2020 candidates who endorsed the "Q" conspiracy theory. They're having quite a run recently, with Marjorie Taylor Greene winning last week in a GOP primary runoff for Georgia's 14th Congressional District.

Unlike Loomer, Greene will almost certainly prevail in the ruby red district's general election, while a handful of other GOP QAnon sympathizers in Oregon, Colorado, California, and Illinois stand varying chances of defeating their Democratic opponents this November.

But any presidential candidate demonstrating even the slightest measure of sanity heading into a November reelection bid would have left Loomer's candidacy for dead. Not Trump—shout the crazy from the rooftops!

Because when you have a conspiracy theory superspreader in the Oval Office, candidates downwind are sure to get sick. Or as conservative columnist Amanda Carpenter observed, "you can't have Trump without Q."

