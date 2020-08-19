Ady Barkan, Medicare for All Activist Dying from ALS, Urges Biden to Adopt Universal Healthcare

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 12:22 Hits: 4

As the Democratic Party formally selected Joe Biden as its nominee for president at the virtual Democratic National Convention, one of those who joined in the call to elect him was activist Ady Barkan, who is paralyzed and unable to speak due to terminal ALS. Barkan is a leading advocate of Medicare for All and has publicly challenged Biden, who does not support Medicare for All. “We live in the richest country in history. And yet we do not guarantee this most basic human right. Everyone living in America should get the healthcare they need, regardless of their employment status or ability to pay,” Barkan said, using computer assistance.

