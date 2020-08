Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 12:46 Hits: 5

EU leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, say the bloc does not recognize Belarus' presidential elections. They have vowed sanctions on those behind violence against protesters. Follow DW for the latest.

