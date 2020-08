Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 13:09 Hits: 5

Pakistan has lifted most of its coronavirus restrictions, and business and commercial activities are now in full swing. But millions of workers are still bearing the brunt of the economic fallout. S Khan reports.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-pakistani-laborers-hit-hard-by-pandemic/a-54622954?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf