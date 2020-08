Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 13:18 Hits: 5

French police said Wednesday they had arrested 36 people including three minors overnight after clashes, notably on the Champs-Elysees, following Paris Saint-Germain's victory in the Champions League semi-final.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200819-french-police-arrest-36-after-jubilant-psg-fans-celebrate-in-paris