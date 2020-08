Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 13:44 Hits: 5

On Tuesday August 18, Malian soldiers seized power in Bamako, forcing president Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta to resign. The streets were full of celebrating Malians, but on the sidelines of the protests, demonstrators attacked and looted private residences and public buildings that represented the former government’s seats of power.

