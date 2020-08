Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 14:00 Hits: 4

The EU does not recognise the re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko in Belarus, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at an emergency summit on Wednesday. European Council President Charles Michel said the bloc will impose sanctions on those involved in electoral fraud or the repression of protests.

