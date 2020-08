Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 14:16 Hits: 4

Shares of Gilead Sciences fell 3per cent after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve its experimental rheumatoid arthritis treatment, a major setback for one of the drugmaker's important products.

