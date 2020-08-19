The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Sunrise Movement: Dems Must Address Climate Crisis as DNC Drops Pledge to End Fossil Fuel Subsidies

The Democratic National Committee has dropped a pledge to eliminate tax breaks and subsidies for the fossil fuel industry from its party platform, after a DNC spokesperson said the amendment was originally included in “error,” despite both Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris supporting it on the campaign trail. Varshini Prakash, co-founder and executive director of the Sunrise Movement, says it is “disappointing to see” Democrats back away from the pledge, but adds that as long as social movements sustain pressure, “it will be a priority for the Biden administration, should they win in November.” Prakash also discusses hopes for a Green New Deal, the importance of Kamala Harris’s place on the ticket and the lack of young voices at the DNC.

