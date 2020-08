Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 10:36 Hits: 5

The Democratic Convention is underway with an all-inclusive rainbow of elected leaders, community members, and everyday citizens speaking out about their hope for a better world. Meanwhile, the Republican Party…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/08/networks-are-nervous-that-2-hours-of-donald-trump-at-the-rnc-will-be-a-ratings-er-for-them/