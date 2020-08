Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 09:40 Hits: 4

The soldiers behind a military coup in Mali have vowed to hold fresh elections following an international outcry over their armed takeover. The mutineers detained the president at gunpoint, forcing him to resign.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/mali-coup-leaders-pledge-transition-leading-to-fresh-elections/a-54619330?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf