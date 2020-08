Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 10:05 Hits: 5

For journalists in Pakistan, criticizing the establishment can have dire consequences, says Matiullah Jan, a journalist in Islamabad. PM Khan, who came to power two years ago, is too incompetent to deal with it, he says.

