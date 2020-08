Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 10:39 Hits: 5

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday there was no need for outside mediation over the unrest in Belarus and accused foreign powers of using the crisis to interfere in Belarus, Russia's TASS and Interfax news agencies reported.

