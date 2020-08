Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 10:40 Hits: 4

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon's leading Sunni cleric on Wednesday joined calls for early parliamentary elections and an international investigation into the explosion at the Beirut port, which he said deepened the country's existential crisis.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/08/19/lebanon039s-top-sunni-cleric-urges-international-investigation-into-blast