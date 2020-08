Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 09:42 Hits: 5

COVID-19 has decimated livelihoods worldwide, squeezing the middle class and pushing low-income households into abject poverty. Social-protection programs such as Pakistan's Ehsaas Emergency Cash offer not only a path forward during the pandemic, but also valuable lessons for the future.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/pakistan-cash-transfer-program-covid19-pandemic-by-sania-nishtar-2020-08