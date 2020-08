Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 00:27 Hits: 1

Mali's president and prime minister were seized by mutinous soldiers, plunging the country into deeper political turmoil. The EU has condemned the "attempted coup." West African bloc ECOWAS imposes sanctions on Mali.

