Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 08:33 Hits: 1

Four-time Tour de France champion Chris Froome and 2018 winner Geraint Thomas have been omitted from the Ineos Grenadiers squad for the 2020 edition in a major team shake-up on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200819-former-champions-froome-and-thomas-left-out-of-ineos-tour-de-france-team