Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 09:44 Hits: 2

UTAH, US (ANN): A 61-year-old man was arrested for allegedly throwing his wife into a river after an argument over dinner arrangements on Aug 16.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/08/19/man-allegedly-throws-wife-into-river-after-argument-over-dinner-plans-arrested