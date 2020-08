Category: World Published on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 10:41 Hits: 0

Although emerging markets are no less at the mercy of advanced economies today than they were in the past, they are benefiting from massive spillover effects in the context of the current crisis. As a result, the ultra-expansionary monetary policies pioneered in advanced economies are now available to almost everyone.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/emerging-markets-unconventional-monetary-policy-by-piroska-nagy-mohacsi-1-2020-08