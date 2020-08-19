The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

AOC Uses 90-Second Convention Speech to Blast 'Unsustainable Brutality' of US Economy and Celebrate Movements Fighting for Justice

Category: World Hits: 2

Jake Johnson, staff writer
The New York Democrat praised the "mass people's movement working to establish 21st-century social, economic, and human rights, including guaranteed healthcare, higher education, living wages, and labor rights for all people in the United States."
AOC Uses 90-Second Convention Speech to Blast 'Unsustainable Brutality' of US Economy and Celebrate Movements Fighting for Justice

Read more https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/08/19/aoc-uses-90-second-convention-speech-blast-unsustainable-brutality-us-economy-and?cd-origin=rss

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version