Live coverage: Aug. 18 primaries in Alaska, Florida, and Wyoming

Primaries conclude tonight in Alaska, Florida, and Wyoming, and we’re liveblogging the results below.
Resources: Key races guide | Cheat-sheet
Results: Alaska | Florida | Wyoming
If it’s Tuesday, it is primary night! Tonight takes us as far as the reaches of the country will allow, with races in Florida, Alaska, and Wyoming.
A reminder—with the proliferation of early voting and vote-by-mail, “precincts reporting” has become a bit of an anachronistic way to measure vote counts. So our rule is simple: 5000 votes in a Congressional district, and we will report out the totals!
FL-03 (R): And we’ve already hit the threshold in Florida’s 3rd district, where Republicans will likely select the replacement to far-right Rep. Ted Yoho (he who got pantsed last month by AOC for being an asshole). With over 20,000 early votes already in the hopper, we have a close race at the top. Former Yoho staffer Kat Cammack has the early lead with 23% of the vote, just ahead of 2018 Yoho primary challenger Judson Sapp, who has 18%.
FL-15: We’ve also hit the threshold in Central Florida’s 15th district, and, as expected, there’s an interesting race on both sides. On the Republican side, scandal-ridden incumbent Rep. Ross Spano has opened up a modest 58-42 lead in early voting over Lakeland city commissioner Scott Franklin. On the Democratic side, former local TV anchor Alan Cohn has a tiny edge (37-35) over Democratic state legislator Adam Hattersley. Notable there that this was expected to be a two-man battle, but little-known Jesse Phillippe is not lingering far behind with 28% of the vote.
FL-05 (D): Well, this was somewhat unexpected. In the reliably Democratic 5th district (Jacksonville/Tallahassee), incumbent Rep. Al Lawson is hardly crushing his primary opponents. With the early vote tallied in those two population centers, Lawson only has 53% of the vote. Pharmacist Albert Chester is at 28% of the vote, and nearly drew even with Lawson in Duval County.
FL-13 (R): It’s a tight battle to find a Republican challenger for GOP Governor-turned-Democratic Congressman Charlie Crist. With the early vote tallied, veteran Anna Luna, who pitched herself as the Trumpiest one of them all, holds a 34-30 lead over former Hill staffer Amanda Makki, who had the backing of Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy. 2018 nominee George Buck is not far behind—he sits at 26% of the vote.
FL-19 (R): We’re now past the threshold in this reliably Republican district in southwestern Florida, with early votes reported out of Collier County. It’s as close as advertised. State Rep. Byron Donalds has 25% of the vote, just ahead of one of the two big spenders in the race, businessman Casey Askar (23%). The other big spender, urologist William Figlesthaler, is at 21%. State House Majority Leader Dane Eagle is at 14%, but would be expected to do better in his home base in Lee County.
FL-15: Whoa nelly. We’ve had a good chunk of Election Day vote drop in both Polk and Lake Counties, and we have a new leader on the GOP side. Incumbent Rep. Ross Spano now trails Lakeland city commissioner Scott Franklin by a 52-48 margin. This one could go down to the wire. Meanwhile, on the Democratic side, former TV anchor Alan Cohn has now moved out to a more comfy 42-33 lead over state Rep. Adam Hattersley.
FL-26 (R): Omar Blanco was supposed to be a fairly easy mark for Republican Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Giminez on his path to a November showdown with Democratic freshman Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell. Giminez had outraised Blanco by a close to 7-to-1 margin, but spent little of it to save cash for the Fall. That gamble looks like it will pay off, but unimpressively. With the early vote tallied, Giminez only leads Blanco by a 61-39 margin.
FL-HD-14 (D): We usually don’t drill this deep downballot on primary night, but this is unambiguously good news. The Democratic incumbent here, Kim Daniels, is a pro-Trump apostate who is also, from all readings on the matter, more than a tad eccentric. Angela Nixon, an actual Democrat, holds a 60-40 lead over Daniels in the early tally.
FL-19 (R): As expected, the early vote in Lee County has moved State House Majority Leader Dane Eagle into contention. He now trails fellow legislator Byron Donalds by just 92 votes out of more than 80,000 cast. Self-financer Casey Askar is not far behind, trailing the leader by just 403 votes.
FL-21 (R): Last week’s “holy crap, the GOP has lost it even more than usual” moment was the ascendancy of Marjorie Greene in Georgia. Tonight, that mantle falls on Laura Loomer. Loomer, the far-right zealot who is perhaps best known for chaining herself to the doors of Twitter’s New York offices, leads an...ahem...interesting field of contenders in the district that Donald Trump now calls home. Loomer leads nuclear engineer Christian Acosta by a comfortable 40-26 margin.
