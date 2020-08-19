It's official: Joe Biden is the Democratic nominee for president

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 19 August 2020 02:40 Hits: 4

Night two of the Democratic National Convention brought the moment that made former Vice President Joe Biden the official Democratic nominee for president, when the convention delegates cast their votes—3558 votes for Biden and 1151 for Sen. Bernie Sanders. And so there it is: We can drop the “presumptive” language in referring to Biden.

The roll call vote was, of course, remote, with members of state delegations casting votes from all across the United States and its territories. And frankly it was a huge improvement over the traditional convention floor vote.

Now the fight is officially on. Let’s push this fight through to November.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1970489